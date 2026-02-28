In a post on Truth Social, U.S. President Donald Trump said that there would be a six-month phase-out period for all government agencies, including the Department of War, using Anthropic’s technology.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said that the country’s federal agencies should stop using San Francisco-based Anthropic’s technology with immediate effect.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that there would be a six-month phase-out period for all government agencies, including the U.S. Department of War, using the technology.

“I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology. We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again!” he said.

“Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow,” Trump added.

Anthropic Vs Pentagon

Earlier on Thursday, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said in a statement that the company would not go along with the Pentagon’s request to use its AI models for all lawful uses, objecting namely to mass domestic surveillance and fully autonomous weapons, saying it would “undermine, rather than defend, democratic values.”

Amodei had said in the statement that if the Pentagon were to offboard Anthropic, the company would comply with the decision and work to enable a smooth transition to another provider.

“The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY,” Trump has said in his Truth post.

OpenAI On Feud

Rival company OpenAI’s co-founder and CEO Sam Altman also expressed support for Anthropic’s position, according to reports.

Simultaneously, Altman also reportedly said that OpenAI is exploring a potential agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense to deploy its AI models, while maintaining the safety guardrails that led to the standoff between Anthropic and the Pentagon.

This clash with the Pentagon comes amid a widely anticipated IPO for Anthropic, with reports suggesting the company may go public this year. OpenAI is also widely expected to go public in 2026.

