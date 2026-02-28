The company said that its fourth quarter 2025 net income was $40 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $68 million, or $0.40 per share in 2024.

The company said that Hawaiian Electric’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44 million compared to net income of $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The holding and other companies’ net loss was $45 million in 2025 compared to $96 million in 2024.

Hawaiian Electric Industries shares rose on Friday after it swung to profit in the fourth quarter compared to the loss of $68 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Shares in the company jumped 1.5% at the time of writing.

Hawaiian Electric Industries and its other companies’ net loss was $45 million in 2025 compared to $96 million in 2024. The lower net loss for the year was primarily due to expenses taken in 2024 related to strategic reviews, and lower Maui wildfire expenses, the company said.

Q4 Earnings

The company said that its fourth quarter 2025 net income was $40 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to a net loss of $68 million, or $0.40 per share in 2024. Analysts on average expected a profit of $0.4 per share, as per data from fiscal.ai.

“Our core utility business continued to perform well in 2025, operating efficiently and maintaining financial strength while making the critical investments necessary to ensure safe, reliable and resilient service to our communities,” said CEO Scott Seu.

“We also saw the utility reaching a 37% renewable portfolio standard in 2025, putting us on track to meet the 40% RPS by 2030 statutory requirement. HEI continues to be well-positioned to execute our commitment to a stronger, more resilient and more financially healthy future,” he added.

Hawaiian Electric

The company said that its unit Hawaiian Electric’s net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $44 million compared to net income of $46 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The company said that the decrease was primarily driven by the pre-tax items including $7 million in higher interest expense, $1 million in higher O&M expenses and $1 million in higher depreciation expense.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around HEI trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One bullish user wrote, “...they are back on track as they were when the stock was $45, this is an easy buy for me here”.

Shares in the company have risen 46.2% over the past year.