Polestar is now looking to launch four vehicles in the next three years.

The Polestar 5 is currently expected to start deliveries in the summer of 2026, followed by a new variant of the Polestar 4.

Polestar Automotive (PSNY) garnered retail attention on Friday as traders contemplated whether the company is on the cusp of a turnaround with its new and upcoming lineup.

Shares of the company closed up 20% at market close on Friday.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

A Stocktwits user expressed optimism for the carmaker’s upcoming offerings, noting that the company’s Polestar 4 is “a beauty.”

Another user dismissed the “random hype and no actual numbers” and announced a new short position.

Overall, retail sentiment around PSNY jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, while message volume increased from ‘low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

Polestar’s Plans Ahead

The EV maker said earlier this month that it has four new cars planned in the next three years, including the Polestar 5 four-door, grand tourer, and the Polestar 7 compact, premium SUV. The company also plans to launch a new variant of its current best-seller, the Polestar 4, and a next generation of its Polestar 2 sedan.

The Polestar 5 will be the first of the four to be rolled out, with deliveries expected to start from summer 2026. Polestar 4 will follow with deliveries, now slated in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Polestar 2 and Polestar 7 are slated for launch in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

“We are targeting the heart of the EV market, where customer demand and profit pools are high. Combined with our continued retail sales network expansion and a growing customer base, we are setting the foundations for profitable growth and operational improvement,” CEO Michael Lohscheller said. The company also said that it now expects low double-digit volume growth in 2026.

In 2025, Polestar recorded retail sales of 60,119 cars, a growth of 34% compared to 2024, marking its best year ever.

Equity Investment

Earlier this month, the company announced a $400 million equity investment by Feathertop Funding Limited, a special purpose vehicle consolidated to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, and Standard Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. Polestar is majority-owned by China’s Zhejiang Geely Holding Group and its CEO, and also leverages its manufacturing.

While its vehicles are currently manufactured in North America and Asia, Polestar is looking to expand its manufacturing footprint to Europe as well. The company intends to make its Polestar 7 compact SUV at a Volvo Cars factory in Kosice, Slovakia.

PSNY stock has dropped 30% over the past 12 months.

