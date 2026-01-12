- Home
Share Market Top 5 Gainers Today: On Monday, January 12, the stock market saw a big drop. While the Sensex-Nifty fell sharply, a few select stocks filled investors' pockets. Here's the list of the top 5 gainers on the Nifty-50 as of 12 PM.
Coal India Share
Open: ₹418.90
Day's High: ₹431.90
Day's Low: ₹415.65
Previous Close: ₹418.35
Current Price (LTP): ₹429.80
Gain: 2.74%
Volume: Over 7.3 million shares
Trent Share
Open: ₹3,990
High: ₹4,034
Low: ₹3,958
Previous Close: ₹3,972.90
LTP: ₹4,010.00
Gain: 0.93%
Volume: 360,000 shares
SBI Life Share
Open: ₹2,085
High: ₹2,103.20
Low: ₹2,080
Previous Close: ₹2,070
LTP: ₹2,087.00
Gain: 0.82%
Volume: 530,000 shares
Asian Paints Share
Open: ₹2,826
High: ₹2,854.50
Low: ₹2,808
Previous Close: ₹2,825.50
LTP: ₹2,845.00
Gain: 0.69%
Volume: 690,000 shares
HDFC Life Insurance Share
Open: ₹750.35
High: ₹766.50
Low: ₹750.35
Previous Close: ₹749.90
LTP: ₹755.00
Gain: 0.68%
Volume: 830,000 shares
Market Update: Sensex and Nifty fell sharply by noon due to widespread selling. Investors are cautious. Disclaimer: This is not investment advice. Consult an expert.
