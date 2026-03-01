Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has long called Iran Israel's "mortal enemy."

Bitcoin stayed above $67,000, and the total market cap rose 2.3% to $2.39 trillion.

The Washington Post noted that after lobbying from Israel and Saudi Arabia, President Trump called the U.S. airstrike.

StockTwits traders were mostly bullish on Bitcoin.

Following reports that Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died as a result of a massive U.S. airstrike ordered by President Donald Trump, the crypto markets responded swiftly.

President Trump Calls The Strike ‘Effective’

According to The Washington Post, four sources familiar with the matter said President Trump authorized the strike after weeks of lobbying from two Middle Eastern partners, Israel and Saudi Arabia. Although Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had publicly supported diplomatic engagement regarding Iran, he reportedly made repeated private calls to Trump over the past month, urging military action.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has long described Iran as Israel’s “mortal enemy,” also intensified pressure on Washington. Despite U.S. intelligence assessments reporting that Iranian forces were unlikely to pose a direct threat to the U.S. mainland within the next decade, the operation proceeded under increasing regional pressure.

White House announces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death. Source:@WhiteHouse/X

In the aftermath, President Trump described the strike as “effective,” portraying it as a decisive move that would shift the balance of power in the Middle East. His comments signaled confidence that the action would deter further aggression and restore stability, a narrative that appeared to calm some immediate market fears.

Crypto Markets Revive

The global crypto market capitalization rose to approximately $2.39 trillion, marking a 2.3% gain over 24 hours. Bitcoin (BTC) traded near $67,178, up roughly 2.2% on the day. On Stockwits, the retail sentiment around BTC moved from ‘neutral’ to ‘bullish’ as chatter levels around it remained ‘low’ over the past day.

Likewise, Ethereum (ETH) climbed more than 4% to around $2,004. On Stockwits, retail sentiment around ETH shifted from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ as chatter levels remained low over the past day.

Solana (SOL) outperformed many large-cap altcoins, gaining nearly 7% over the past day. Similarly, on Stockwits, SOL also moved from ‘bearish’ to ‘bullish’ as chatter levels around it moved from ‘low’ to ‘normal’ over the past day.

How Is Stocktwits Reacting?

On Stocktwits, some traders observed that Bitcoin’s recent price action showed tightening consolidation on the four-hour and daily timeframes, with price compressing between clearly defined support and resistance levels.

Minor support appeared to form in the mid-$66,000 range, while stronger structural support remained near the low-$65,000 area. Resistance hovered just below $69,000, suggesting that a decisive break above that zone could trigger accelerated upside momentum.

According to Coinglass data, over the past 24 hours, total crypto liquidations reached approximately $657.86 million, with both long and short positions heavily impacted. Bitcoin alone accounted for more than $302 million in liquidations, while Ethereum saw roughly $166 million. The liquidation wave appeared to flush excessive leverage from the system, potentially clearing the way for more stable spot-driven buying as traders recalibrated exposure.

