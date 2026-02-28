Trump said the U.S. is conducting a large ongoing operation against Iran, aiming to remove threats, target missile systems, and curb proxy forces.

DJT was down 2.28% in after-hours trading, despite high discussion on Stocktwits.

The stock became highly discussed on Stocktwits, but it was still down 2.28% after hours, with neutral sentiment.

Nuclear stocks moved up and down, and traders had mixed views about how the tensions could affect the market.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) fell on Friday after President Donald Trump gave a strong speech about Iran in which he said the regime must "never have a nuclear weapon" and warned that the U.S. would take more military action if Tehran didn't give up its nuclear goals.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Trump said in his speech that the US is carrying out a "massive and ongoing operation" to get rid of threats from Iran that are about to happen. He promised to destroy Iran's missile infrastructure and stop proxy forces from operating in the region. He said that Iran “rejected every opportunity to renounce their nuclear ambitions, and we can't take it anymore.”

He said that the campaign was important for U.S. national security and told Iran's security forces to put down their weapons, promising them immunity or "certain death."

After the speech, DJT's retail popularity rose, and it became the most talked-about stock on Stocktwits, as traders reacted to rising global tensions.

Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) was down 2.28% in after-hours trading on Saturday. On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment around DJT remained in ‘neutral’ territory, with chatter at ‘high’ levels over the past day.

Nuclear Stocks Show Mixed Movement In After-hours

On the other hand, nuclear power-related stocks showed mixed after-hours price movements and volatility. Constellation Energy (CEG) ended the day with a 1.95% increase. After hours, it fell by 0.28%.

Vistra Corp (VST) closed down 1.66%, and then dropped to $173.40, down 0.28%, in extended trade. BWX Technologies (BWXT) ended the day at $205.98, down 0.61%. After hours, it was almost flat at $206.00.

Centrus Energy (LEU) fell 3.97% and then rose 0.15% after hours. Cameco (CCJ) rose a little to 0.19% and then rose 0.24% after the bell. NuScale Power (SMR) dropped 3.60% to $12.85 and stayed the same in after-hours trading. Oklo (OKLO), on the other hand, dropped 8.86% to $62.95 and then dropped a little more to $62.80, down 0.24%, in extended hours.

How Stocktwits Community Responded

Retail commentary showed that people had mixed feelings. Some traders said that long-term instability could help nuclear energy as part of a long-term energy security strategy.

Some people said that if the conflict gets worse, the risk to the whole market could outweigh any sector-specific tailwinds.

As tensions between countries rise, traders seem more interested in whether the situation will escalate into a long-term military campaign and how defense, energy, and risk assets will react over the next few sessions.

Read also: ZachXBT Exposes Axiom Insider Trading On Solana: Here’s What To Know

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<