Shares of iBio Inc. (IBIO) surged more than 12% in Friday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a private placement of securities worth $26 million.

In its announcement, iBio stated that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with existing healthcare-focused, high-quality institutional investors for private placement financing. It expects the offering to close on or about Jan. 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Here’s What iBio Intends To Use Funds For

In its announcement, iBio noted that it intends to use the proceeds from the private placement toward advancing its preclinical cardiometabolic programs. This includes the IBIO-610, IBIO-600, and the myostatin and activin A bispecific programs.

Additionally, iBio said it will use the funds to advance other preclinical assets in the pipeline. The balance, if any, would be used toward meeting the company’s working capital requirements, iBio stated.

The company added that the $26 million private placement extends its cash runway into 2028. It is also worth nearly 50% of iBio’s current market capitalization, which stood at nearly $53 million on Thursday.

What Does iBio Do?

iBio is a San Diego, California-based company that is working on the development of cardiometabolic and obesity medicines to promote higher quality weight loss and enhance overall metabolic health and function.

The company states that current GLP-1 treatments result in muscle loss in addition to fat loss. However, its therapeutic candidates for cardiometabolic diseases and obesity aim to preserve and build muscle mass during weight loss.

iBio says it uses its patented artificial intelligence and machine learning platform to accelerate the discovery of novel therapies for obesity and cardiometabolic disorders.

Here’s What Stocktwits Users Think

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around iBio trended in the ‘neutral’ territory at the time of writing.

One user on the platform stated that the private placement is “bullish” news for the company, and that the “science here intrigues the industry.”

IBIO stock is up 22% year-to-date, but down 14% over the past 12 months.

