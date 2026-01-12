Stock Market Today: Benchmarks Extend Losses, Investors Cautious
Although the Indian stock market is showing a downward trend today, Asian and US markets are trading positively. Sensex and Nifty Bank opened with losses, while US indices reached record highs. Crude oil prices remain stable.
Stock Market Downward Trend
On Jan 12, the market's downward trend continues. Indian indices opened with losses. The Sensex is down 0.17%, and Nifty Bank opened 0.06% lower.
How are Asian markets doing?
Asian markets started the week positively. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.71%, and South Korea's Kospi gained 0.83%. The Japanese market is closed for a holiday.
Trading in the US Market
On Friday, Jan 9, US equity benchmarks closed at record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.65%, Nasdaq 0.81%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.48% to a new record.
US Dollar
Monday morning, the US Dollar Index (DXY) fell 0.01% to 99.13. Earlier, on Jan 9, the rupee closed 0.14% stronger at 90.17 against the dollar. DXY tracks the USD vs major currencies.
Crude Oil Prices
Oil prices were stable Monday amid Iran protests, as investors watched for supply issues from US sanctions. On Friday, WTI crude rose 0.49% to $59.41, Brent crude up 0.41% to $63.62.
Note: Investing in the stock market is risky. Asianet News Bangla does not encourage investment. This report is for informational purposes only. Always consult experts before investing in the market.
