Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

Looking to escape the stress of daily life? Explore peaceful spots like Ziro Valley and Munsiyari, perfect for a tranquil retreat and rejuvenating break from the hustle.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

After being overwhelmed by hectic office life, everyone needs a break to relax and rejuvenate. These serene destinations like Ziro Valley, Munsiyari, and more offer the perfect escape for peaceful retreats.
 

article_image2

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh
Known for its untouched beauty and peaceful atmosphere, Spiti Valley is a great option for those looking to escape the crowds. You can enjoy scenic landscapes, ancient monasteries, and hiking trails, all while soaking in the tranquility.

 


article_image3

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh
Ziro Valley offers lush green landscapes and is less commercialized compared to other tourist destinations. The valley's cool climate and scenic views make it perfect for a quiet retreat.

ALSO READ: Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World

 

article_image4

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya
Known as the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong is a beautiful, serene place to visit. Surrounded by lush forests, it offers a peaceful environment ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

 

article_image5

 

Chopta, Uttarakhand
Known as “Mini Switzerland,” Chopta offers stunning views of the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, trekking trails, and a peaceful ambiance. It’s far less crowded compared to other hill stations.

 

article_image6

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand
If you enjoy nature, this UNESCO World Heritage site is an idyllic spot to visit in June and July. It’s less crowded compared to other trekking routes and offers vibrant views of wildflowers amidst a quiet, serene environment.

 

article_image7

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand
A small hill station with views of the snow-capped peaks of the Kumaon range, Munsiyari is perfect for those seeking peace and quiet away from crowded tourist spots.

 

article_image8

Gokarna, Karnataka
A calm and relaxed beach destination compared to Goa, Gokarna offers peaceful beaches, coastal treks, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for unwinding.

ALSO READ: Goa to Bali: Top 5 budget friendly summer Honeymoon destinations 

