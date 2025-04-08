Ziro Valley to Munsiyari: Explore 10 less-crowded places for calm rejuvenation trip

Read Full Gallery

Looking to escape the stress of daily life? Explore peaceful spots like Ziro Valley and Munsiyari, perfect for a tranquil retreat and rejuvenating break from the hustle.



After being overwhelmed by hectic office life, everyone needs a break to relax and rejuvenate. These serene destinations like Ziro Valley, Munsiyari, and more offer the perfect escape for peaceful retreats.



Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh

Known for its untouched beauty and peaceful atmosphere, Spiti Valley is a great option for those looking to escape the crowds. You can enjoy scenic landscapes, ancient monasteries, and hiking trails, all while soaking in the tranquility.

Ziro Valley, Arunachal Pradesh

Ziro Valley offers lush green landscapes and is less commercialized compared to other tourist destinations. The valley's cool climate and scenic views make it perfect for a quiet retreat. ALSO READ: Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World

Mawlynnong, Meghalaya

Known as the cleanest village in Asia, Mawlynnong is a beautiful, serene place to visit. Surrounded by lush forests, it offers a peaceful environment ideal for relaxation and rejuvenation.

Chopta, Uttarakhand

Known as “Mini Switzerland,” Chopta offers stunning views of the snow-covered Himalayan peaks, trekking trails, and a peaceful ambiance. It’s far less crowded compared to other hill stations.

Valley of Flowers, Uttarakhand

If you enjoy nature, this UNESCO World Heritage site is an idyllic spot to visit in June and July. It’s less crowded compared to other trekking routes and offers vibrant views of wildflowers amidst a quiet, serene environment.

Munsiyari, Uttarakhand

A small hill station with views of the snow-capped peaks of the Kumaon range, Munsiyari is perfect for those seeking peace and quiet away from crowded tourist spots.

Gokarna, Karnataka

A calm and relaxed beach destination compared to Goa, Gokarna offers peaceful beaches, coastal treks, and a laid-back atmosphere perfect for unwinding. ALSO READ: Goa to Bali: Top 5 budget friendly summer Honeymoon destinations

Latest Videos