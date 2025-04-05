World News

Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World

Damascus, Syria

Damascus, the capital of Syria, is the cheapest city in the world

Tehran, Iran

Tehran, the capital of Iran, ranks second, with an inflation rate of 49%

Tripoli, Libya

Tripoli, the capital of Libya, ranks third on this list. It is possible to live here with little money

Karachi, Pakistan

Karachi, Pakistan, ranks fourth. Despite various financial challenges, the cost of living is low

Tashkent, Uzbekistan

Tashkent is known for its affordable lifestyle. It offers modern amenities at a low cost

Tunis, Tunisia

Tunis offers cultural richness at affordable rates. It is one of the cheapest cities in the world

Lusaka, Zambia

Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, is included in this list. The cost of living here is low

Ahmedabad, India

Ahmedabad city of India is at eighth number in this list. It is possible to live here on a low budget

Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria is also included in this list

Chennai, India

Chennai, India is also included in this list. Life can be easily spent here with less money

