Damascus to Tehran: Top 10 cheapest cities in the World

World News
Damascus, the capital of Syria, is the cheapest city in the world
Tehran, the capital of Iran, ranks second, with an inflation rate of 49%
Tripoli, the capital of Libya, ranks third on this list. It is possible to live here with little money
Karachi, Pakistan, ranks fourth. Despite various financial challenges, the cost of living is low
Tashkent is known for its affordable lifestyle. It offers modern amenities at a low cost
Tunis offers cultural richness at affordable rates. It is one of the cheapest cities in the world
Lusaka, the capital of Zambia, is included in this list. The cost of living here is low
Ahmedabad city of India is at eighth number in this list. It is possible to live here on a low budget
Lagos, Nigeria is also included in this list
Chennai, India is also included in this list. Life can be easily spent here with less money
10 reasons why Iceland is the happiest country in the world
Earthquake rocks Myanmar: 10 biggest earthquakes ever recorded
Israel to Russia: 10 nations with longest working hours
NASA alerts on 540 foot Asteroid near Earth: Key facts explained