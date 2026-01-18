Health Guide: 7 Common Foods You Should Avoid to Protect Liver Health
Liver health can decline for many reasons. Some foods are not good for your liver at all. Here are some foods you should avoid to keep your liver healthy.
Eight foods that damage the liver
Liver health can decline for many reasons. Some foods are not good for your liver at all. Here are some foods you should avoid to keep your liver healthy.
Bacon, sausages, and hot dogs are high in saturated fats and sodium
Bacon, sausages, and hot dogs are high in saturated fats and sodium. This can overload the liver. Saturated fats contribute to fat buildup in the liver.
HFCS found in sodas, candies, and sugary cereals is particularly harmful
HFCS in sodas, candies, and sugary cereals is harmful. It causes fat buildup in the liver, increasing the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease.
Even moderate drinking can damage liver cells over time
Even moderate drinking can damage liver cells over time, causing oxidative stress and inflammation. This can lead to scarring, fatty liver, hepatitis, or cirrhosis.
Excessive sugar consumption can affect liver health
Excess sugar can harm liver health and increase the risk of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. So, avoid bakery items like cookies and cakes that are high in fat and sugar.
Fried foods can cause inflammation and fat buildup in the liver
Fried foods can cause liver inflammation and fat buildup. Regular consumption disrupts the liver's fat metabolism pathways, leading to liver dysfunction.
White bread and pasta have a high glycemic index
White bread and pasta have a high glycemic index. They are also rich in carbohydrates. Therefore, avoid these foods in your diet.
Milk, high-fat cheese, and cream are high in saturated fats
Milk, high-fat cheese, and cream are high in saturated fats, which can affect liver function. Overconsumption can worsen fat buildup and increase liver disease risk.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.