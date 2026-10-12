Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular ingredient in many Indian households during Navratri. Light, crunchy and versatile, it can be turned into everything from a quick evening snack to a creamy festive dessert.

If you have a packet of makhana in your kitchen and want to try something beyond plain roasted fox nuts, these three easy recipes are worth adding to your Navratri menu. They use simple ingredients, require little preparation and can be adjusted to suit your taste.

Before cooking, check that all ingredients comply with your household’s fasting rules, as Navratri food customs vary.