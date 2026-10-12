Navratri 2026: 3 Easy Makhana Recipes to Add Variety to Your Menu
Makhana, or fox nuts, is a versatile ingredient perfect for Navratri fasting. This guide explores three distinct ways to prepare it, ranging from a quick crunchy snack and a tangy chaat to a rich, creamy kheer.
3 Easy Makhana Recipes to Add Variety to Your Menu
Makhana, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, is a popular ingredient in many Indian households during Navratri. Light, crunchy and versatile, it can be turned into everything from a quick evening snack to a creamy festive dessert.
If you have a packet of makhana in your kitchen and want to try something beyond plain roasted fox nuts, these three easy recipes are worth adding to your Navratri menu. They use simple ingredients, require little preparation and can be adjusted to suit your taste.
Before cooking, check that all ingredients comply with your household’s fasting rules, as Navratri food customs vary.
1. Roasted Makhana: A Quick, Crunchy Snack
Preparation time: 5 minutes
Cooking time: 10 minutes
Roasted makhana is an easy option when you want something crunchy without deep-frying. A little ghee and a few spices can transform plain fox nuts into a flavourful snack.
Ingredients
- 2 cups makhana
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- Sendha namak, to taste
- ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- A pinch of black pepper, optional
Method
- Heat a pan on low to medium heat and add the ghee.
- Add the makhana and roast for 7–10 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent burning.
- Check whether they are crisp by letting one cool slightly and then crushing it between your fingers.
- Add sendha namak, roasted cumin powder and black pepper, if permitted.
- Toss well and allow the makhana to cool before serving.
Tip: Roast the makhana over low heat for an even crunch. Store cooled leftovers in an airtight container to help retain their crispness.
2. Makhana Chaat: A Tangy Twist for Navratri
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 5 minutes
If plain roasted makhana feels repetitive, turn it into a colourful chaat. The combination of crunchy fox nuts, boiled potatoes, fresh coriander and lemon juice creates a quick snack with a mix of textures and flavours.
Ingredients
- 2 cups makhana
- 1 small boiled potato, diced
- 1 tablespoon chopped coriander
- 1 teaspoon ghee
- ½ teaspoon roasted cumin powder
- Sendha namak, to taste
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- Chopped green chilli, optional and subject to fasting rules
Method
- Dry-roast the makhana in a pan until crisp. If needed, add a little ghee while roasting.
- Let the makhana cool slightly, then place it in a mixing bowl.
- Add the diced boiled potato and chopped coriander.
- Sprinkle in the roasted cumin powder and sendha namak. Add lemon juice just before serving and toss gently.
Tip: Assemble the chaat immediately before eating. This helps prevent the makhana from becoming soft. You can also add grated coconut or other permitted ingredients for extra flavour.
3. Creamy Makhana Kheer: A Festive Sweet Treat
Preparation time: 10 minutes
Cooking time: 25–30 minutes
Makhana kheer is a comforting dessert that works well for a festive meal. Slow-simmered milk, cardamom and nuts give it a rich flavour, while the fox nuts add texture and body.
Ingredients
- 2 cups makhana
- 1 litre full-fat milk
- 4–5 tablespoons sugar, or to taste
- 1 tablespoon chopped almonds
- 1 tablespoon chopped cashews
- 1 tablespoon raisins, optional
- ½ teaspoon cardamom powder
- A few saffron strands,
- optional 1 teaspoon ghee, optional
Method
- Heat the ghee in a pan, if using, and roast the makhana for a few minutes until crisp.
- Allow them to cool, then crush some of the makhana coarsely.
- Keep the rest whole for texture. Bring the milk to a gentle boil in a heavy-bottomed pan.
- Add the makhana and simmer on low heat for 15–20 minutes, stirring regularly. Add the sugar, chopped nuts and raisins, if using.
- Continue cooking until the milk thickens slightly and the makhana softens. Stir in the cardamom powder and saffron, if desired. Serve warm or chilled, garnished with a few chopped nuts.
Tip: Crushing a portion of the makhana helps thicken the kheer naturally. Remember that the dessert will become thicker as it cools.
Choose roasted makhana when you want a quick snack, makhana chaat when you crave something tangy, and makhana kheer when you want a sweet finish to your meal. All three recipes can be made with a small number of ingredients and adapted to your preferred flavours.
This Navratri, a single packet of makhana can give you three different dishes without requiring elaborate cooking. Just remember to follow your family’s fasting customs and check ingredient labels where necessary.
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