Mushrooms Turning Slimy? These Simple Storage Tricks Keep Them Fresh for Days
Are your mushrooms getting slimy and losing their taste too quickly? Are you wondering if soaking them in water is the right thing to do? Well, don't worry! Here are some super simple kitchen tricks to keep your mushrooms fresh and clean them easily.
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How should you store them?
Everyone loves mushrooms. They are tasty and packed with nutrients. But many people struggle with how to clean and store them after bringing them home. If you don't clean them properly, you might get a stomach ache or digestion problems. Similarly, if you don't store them correctly, they turn black and spoil in just a day or two. So, let's learn the right way to handle mushrooms, from selecting them to storing them.
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How to identify good mushrooms?
Before buying, always check if the mushrooms are white and firm. Don't buy them if they feel sticky, have black spots, or give off a strange smell. A pro tip: if the layers underneath the mushroom cap look closed, it means they are very fresh.
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Don't soak them in water for too long
Many people wash mushrooms by soaking them in a bowl of water, just like other vegetables. But this is a mistake. Mushrooms have a sponge-like texture. They absorb water if soaked for too long, become soggy, and lose their flavour during cooking. So, just rinse them lightly a few minutes before cooking to remove the dirt. Immediately after, pat them dry with a clean cloth or tissue paper.
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The easy cleaning trick with maida
Here's a brilliant trick to easily remove the black layer of dirt from mushrooms. Sprinkle a little maida (all-purpose flour) or wheat flour on the mushrooms. Rub them gently with your hands. The dirt and grime will stick to the flour and come off easily. Afterwards, just rinse them once with clean water and dry them. The mushrooms will look white and perfectly clean.
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Don't keep them in plastic covers
Many people put mushrooms in the fridge still inside the plastic cover from the market. This traps moisture inside the plastic, causing the mushrooms to spoil quickly. Instead, store mushrooms in a paper bag in the fridge. The paper absorbs excess moisture and keeps them fresh for longer. If you have to use a box, place a tissue paper at the bottom, put the mushrooms on top, and then close the lid.
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Remember this while cooking
When cooking mushrooms, if you add salt at the beginning, they will release all their water and make the dish watery. So, it's best to add salt towards the end, after the mushrooms are slightly cooked. You can only get the real taste and health benefits of these nutrient-rich mushrooms if you clean and cook them the right way. Following these small precautions will not only keep your mushrooms fresh for longer but also enhance the taste of your cooking.
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