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Remember this while cooking

When cooking mushrooms, if you add salt at the beginning, they will release all their water and make the dish watery. So, it's best to add salt towards the end, after the mushrooms are slightly cooked. You can only get the real taste and health benefits of these nutrient-rich mushrooms if you clean and cook them the right way. Following these small precautions will not only keep your mushrooms fresh for longer but also enhance the taste of your cooking.