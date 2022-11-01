Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Vegan Day 2022: Reasons you should follow a vegan diet

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 11:59 AM IST

    World Vegan Day 2022: It is said that people who follow a vegan diet are less likely to develop cancer, heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure as compared to people who consume meat.
      
     

    WORLD VEGAN DAY 2022: The year 2022 is almost ending. With New Year right around the corner, people would have started to draft resolutions for the upcoming year. These resolutions must have crossed your mind if you are health conscious by losing weight and adopting a healthy lifestyle. Going vegan is avoiding junk food and eating better. Going vegan is the best way to achieve any or all of these goals. You can eat something other than bland food and enjoy delicious and satisfying meals. Here are five reasons why you should go vegan.

    Shed some pounds: Many people must shed extra pounds on their New Year goals. It has been seen that vegans are up to 20 pounds lighter than meat-eaters. While unhealthy fad diets can leave you very tired, vegan helps keep the excess fat off and gives you plenty of energy.

    Healthy and happy: Going vegan is perfect for your health! It is said that people who follow a vegan diet are less likely to develop any heart disease, diabetes, cancer, and high blood pressure compared to people who eat meat. Vegans get all the nutrients from plants, like protein, fibre, and minerals, without consuming meat.

     

    Tasty food: You can still eat all your ‘junk’ favourite foods, including burgers, sandwiches, and ice cream, when you go vegan. The difference is that you will be ditching the cruelty and the cholesterol that go hand in hand when meat is consumed for food. 

    Save the planet: If you are concerned about the condition of the environment, quit eating meat immediately. You will be surprised to know that adopting a vegan diet can be more effective than switching to other sustainable changes. 

    Best way to save animals: Anyone following a vegan diet can save nearly 200 animals annually. We believe there is no easier way to help animals and prevent their suffering. You can save by choosing plant-based foods over meat, eggs, and dairy products, animals. If you are ready to try it, why wait for the New Year? When you can start it earlier. 

