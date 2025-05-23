- Home
World Turtle Day 2025: Know history, significance and about the oldest turtle in the World
World Turtle Day 2025: Celebrated every year on May 23rd, World Turtle Day raises awareness about the need to protect various turtle and tortoise species
| Published : May 23 2025, 07:46 AM
Image Credit : Getty
Turtles are among Earth's oldest creatures, predating dinosaurs. Over 350 species exist, many endangered due to pollution, poaching, and climate change.
Image Credit : Getty
How long have turtles been on Earth? They've been around for about 200 million years, even before the dinosaurs!
Image Credit : Getty
World Turtle Day began in 2000, thanks to the American Tortoise Rescue. This year's theme is Dancing Turtles Rock!
Image Credit : social media
How long do turtles live? It depends on the species. Aquatic turtles live 20-50 years, while land turtles can live 50-150 years or more.
Image Credit : Getty
Jonathan, born around 1832, lives on Saint Helena Island and is the world's oldest known living land animal.
Image Credit : Getty
Why protect turtles? They're vital to the ecosystem. Avoid plastic, don't buy or sell them, and keep beaches clean.
