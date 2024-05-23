Lifestyle

World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal

Explore seven common turtle varieties, from oceanic giants like leatherback to terrestrial favorites like tbox turtle, each vital to their ecosystems and showcasing unique traits

Image credits: Pixabay

Green Sea Turtle (Chelonia mydas)

Known for their large size and smooth, teardrop-shaped shell, green sea turtles are found in tropical and subtropical waters

Image credits: Pixabay

Leatherback Sea Turtle (Dermochelys coriacea)

The largest of all sea turtles, leatherbacks have a distinctive leathery shell instead of a hard carapace. They are highly migratory

Image credits: Pixabay

Eastern Box Turtle (Terrapene carolina carolina)

Native to the eastern United States, these terrestrial turtles have a high-domed shell with bright yellow or orange patterns

Image credits: Pixabay

Red-Eared Slider (Trachemys scripta elegans)

Popular in the pet trade, red-eared sliders are easily recognizable by the red stripe behind each eye. They are semi-aquatic

Image credits: Pixabay

Loggerhead Sea Turtle (Caretta caretta)

Named for their large heads, loggerheads are found in temperate and tropical waters. They have a strong, broad shell and powerful jaws

Image credits: Pixabay

Common Snapping Turtle (Chelydra serpentina)

These freshwater turtles are known for their aggressive nature and powerful bite. They have a rough, ridged shell

Image credits: Pixabay

Hawksbill Sea Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata)

Recognizable by their sharp, curved beak and beautifully patterned shell, hawksbills inhabit coral reefs in tropical oceans

Image credits: Pixabay
