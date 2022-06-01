World Milk Day: 5 signs that show you are lactose intolerant

Lactose is a sugar that may be found in milk and milk products. Lactose, if not digested properly, can disrupt the colon and interfere with digestive activities. The intolerance symptoms can range from gas and bloating to severe diarrhoea and lower tummy cramping, in which case a doctor should be seen.

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations established 'World Milk Day' to celebrate the importance of milk. Every year on June 1st, it is observed. Milk has long been thought to be a full health beverage.

Lactose intolerance is a disorder caused by low or absent levels of an enzyme called lactase in our bodies. This enzyme is in charge of breaking down lactose and assisting in its absorption. Lactose is a sugar that may be found in milk and milk products. Lactose, if not digested properly, can disrupt the colon and interfere with digestive activities.

Lactose intolerance symptoms can range from gas and bloating to severe diarrhoea and lower tummy cramping, in which case a doctor should be seen.

Bloating

Keep an eye out for this symptom over a long length of time. If your stomach sticks out within an hour or two of ingesting milk or dairy products, you may have this disease.