    World Milk Day: 5 signs that show you are lactose intolerant

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Lactose is a sugar that may be found in milk and milk products. Lactose, if not digested properly, can disrupt the colon and interfere with digestive activities. The intolerance symptoms can range from gas and bloating to severe diarrhoea and lower tummy cramping, in which case a doctor should be seen.

    The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations established 'World Milk Day' to celebrate the importance of milk. Every year on June 1st, it is observed. Milk has long been thought to be a full health beverage.

    Lactose intolerance is a disorder caused by low or absent levels of an enzyme called lactase in our bodies. This enzyme is in charge of breaking down lactose and assisting in its absorption. Lactose is a sugar that may be found in milk and milk products. Lactose, if not digested properly, can disrupt the colon and interfere with digestive activities.

    Lactose intolerance symptoms can range from gas and bloating to severe diarrhoea and lower tummy cramping, in which case a doctor should be seen.

    Bloating

    Keep an eye out for this symptom over a long length of time. If your stomach sticks out within an hour or two of ingesting milk or dairy products, you may have this disease.

    Lower abdominal pain or cramping

    When you have lactose intolerance, your gut becomes a site of action for a variety of unpleasant symptoms. Some warning signs include pain and cramping in the bottom portion of your belly.

    Gas

    If you hear gurgling or rumbling sounds in your lower tummy or have flatulence after drinking milk, it's essential to put the glass down straight immediately.

    Also Read | World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking desserts you can try

    Diarrhoea

    Diarrhoea is another gut issue caused by lactose intolerance. Individuals with lactose intolerance may experience loose or frothy stools.

    Pain bowel movement

    Lactose intolerant patients may also experience discomfort and irregular bowel motions. This is also related to the disruption in the colon.

