    World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking desserts you can try

    First Published May 31, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

    The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization created this day in 2001 to promote milk and milk products. Aside from consuming raw milk every day, we use it to prepare a range of luscious sweet treats. Let's make some tasty milk-based goodies and celebrate World Milk Day at home this year.

    Kheer

    It's tough to picture a holiday or other pleasant event without this delectable Indian treat. Kheer is a wonderful dessert prepared with rice, milk, and dried fruits. It makes an excellent dessert after a dinner. The nicest part is that you can have it hot or cold depending on your desire.
     

    Sewai

    We can't picture a celebration without sewai. This dish will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Make a bowl for yourself if you're already craving it. The basic components for whipping this are milk, sugar, and some dried fruits.

    Milk cake

    This is an excellent sweet meal for those who enjoy milk. It's buttery, rich, and so delicious that a slice won't suffice to satisfy your sweet taste. Milk cake melts in your tongue and pairs well with a hot cup of tea in the evening. Don't forget to top it with a silver leaf, cardamom powder, and a drizzle of cream once you've made it.

    Rasmalai

    There are few people who do not enjoy digging in rasmalai. No matter how many times we eat it, we can never get enough of this one delectable treat. We only need freshly cooked chhena balls dipped in flavoured milk to start our day off well. Normally, it is served at wedding receptions, but why not try it at home?

    Thandai

    All we want to do in the summer is drink cool drinks. It would also be incorrect to discuss desi beverages (made with milk) without including thandai. Almond milk thandai is a delicious spiced and flavoured milk. As the name implies, this thandai instantly cools you down and is an excellent summer drink.

