World Milk Day: 5 lip-smacking desserts you can try

Every year on June 1st, World Milk Day is observed to recognise the significance of this dairy product. The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization created this day in 2001 to promote milk and milk products. Aside from consuming raw milk every day, we use it to prepare a range of luscious sweet treats. Let's make some tasty milk-based goodies and celebrate World Milk Day at home this year. Kheer It's tough to picture a holiday or other pleasant event without this delectable Indian treat. Kheer is a wonderful dessert prepared with rice, milk, and dried fruits. It makes an excellent dessert after a dinner. The nicest part is that you can have it hot or cold depending on your desire.

Sewai We can't picture a celebration without sewai. This dish will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Make a bowl for yourself if you're already craving it. The basic components for whipping this are milk, sugar, and some dried fruits. Milk cake This is an excellent sweet meal for those who enjoy milk. It's buttery, rich, and so delicious that a slice won't suffice to satisfy your sweet taste. Milk cake melts in your tongue and pairs well with a hot cup of tea in the evening. Don't forget to top it with a silver leaf, cardamom powder, and a drizzle of cream once you've made it.