World Heart Day 2022: Six lifestyle changes to make after a heart attack to improve your health

A sedentary lifestyle and poor eating habits are wreaking havoc on our cardiovascular health. Heart attacks are becoming more common in the post-pandemic world due to increased stress, the effects of Covid on our hearts, inactivity, and poor eating habits. A heart attack is a life-changing event that often worries people about another possibility. In contrast, experts guarantee that a healthy lifestyle can improve one's heart health and lower the chances of a second heart attack. It's always a good idea to consult your doctor before making any lifestyle changes, especially if you've had a heart attack. Following your doctor's approval, make the following changes to improve your post-heart-attack life.

1) Get moving

If you aren't exercising, gradually build up to 30 to 45 minutes of exercise four to five times per week. It doesn't have to be a long or difficult workout. Physical inactivity is a major contributor to heart disease, and brisk walking for 30-45 minutes daily can benefit and promote blood circulation. Also Read: World Heart Day 2022: 4 daily habits which are high-risk factors for Heart Disease



2) Change your diet game

A low-fat, low-cholesterol diet centred on vegetables, with moderate amounts of whole grains and a small amount of lean protein, is ideal. The Mediterranean and DASH diets have been shown to improve heart health.

3) Limit your salt intake

You should limit your salt intake if you have high blood pressure or congestive heart failure. Your cardiologist can advise you on how much salt you should consume. Also, the Nutrition Facts label on food packaging indicates how much sodium is in the item. Also Read: World Heart Day 2022: Are women less prone to heart attacks?

4) No smoking

Your doctor can assist you in evaluating the best smoking cessation methods to find one that works for you. Even if you've previously attempted to quit smoking, give it another shot. Your heart attack may provide you with the motivation to persevere. Within 24 hours of quitting smoking, the risk of a heart attack decreases significantly; within a year, the risk decreases significantly, and within two years, it reaches non-smoker levels.

5) Mental health

After a heart attack, there are several steps you can take to improve your mental health. Try daily meditation, yoga, relaxation breathing techniques, journaling, or other activities you enjoy, such as reading or listening to music. Spend time with family and friends you can rely on. Physical activity daily can improve your mental health, as can spending time outside. Just try to stay away from extreme outdoor temperatures.