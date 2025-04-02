Lifestyle

10 NASA approved indoor plants for air purification

Image credits: Pixabay

Areca Palm (Dypsis lutescens)

Areca palm is recognized for feathery, luxurious fronds. It plays significant role in eliminating toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, contributing to cleaner indoor air

Image credits: Freepik

English Ivy (Hedera helix)

It is particularly effective in reducing airborne mold, making it a beneficial addition to homes where air quality and allergen control are a priority

Image credits: Pixabay

Peace Lily

With its elegant white flowers and glossy leaves, the Peace Lily is both a decorative and functional indoor plant. It is known for removing ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde

Image credits: Pixabay

Boston Fern (Nephrolepis exaltata)

Thriving in hanging baskets, the Boston fern is admired for its arching fronds. It is highly effective in absorbing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene, enhancing the freshness

Image credits: Pixabay

Snake Plant

Also called Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, this hardy plant is an excellent choice for improving air quality. It efficiently filters out toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene

Image credits: Pixabay

Weeping Fig (Ficus benjamina)

The Weeping fig, with its gracefully arching branches, adds a sophisticated touch to indoor spaces. It is particularly known for removing pollutants like xylene and toluene

Image credits: Pixabay

Bamboo Palm (Chamaedorea seifrizii)

Recommended by NASA, Bamboo palm serves as natural air purifier. It effectively eliminates benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, making it well-suited for spacious indoor areas

Image credits: Pixabay

Rubber Plant (Ficus elastica)

Featuring broad, glossy leaves, the Rubber plant is a striking addition to any room. It is highly efficient in removing formaldehyde, ensuring fresher and cleaner indoor air

Image credits: Pixabay

Dumb Cane (Dieffenbachia)

Dumb Cane enhances interior aesthetics while purifying the air. It is particularly effective in removing xylene and toluene, thriving in indoor environments

Image credits: Pixabay

Pothos (Epipremnum aureum)

Commonly referred to as Money Plant, Pothos is low-maintenance, fast-growing vine that excels in air purification. It helps eliminate formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene

Image credits: Pixabay

