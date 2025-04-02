10 NASA approved indoor plants for air purification

Lifestyle
Here's a list of 10 indoor plants approved by NASA for air purification
Areca palm is recognized for feathery, luxurious fronds. It plays significant role in eliminating toxins such as formaldehyde, xylene, toluene, contributing to cleaner indoor air
It is particularly effective in reducing airborne mold, making it a beneficial addition to homes where air quality and allergen control are a priority
With its elegant white flowers and glossy leaves, the Peace Lily is both a decorative and functional indoor plant. It is known for removing ammonia, benzene, formaldehyde
Thriving in hanging baskets, the Boston fern is admired for its arching fronds. It is highly effective in absorbing pollutants like formaldehyde and xylene, enhancing the freshness
Also called Mother-in-Law’s Tongue, this hardy plant is an excellent choice for improving air quality. It efficiently filters out toxins such as formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene
The Weeping fig, with its gracefully arching branches, adds a sophisticated touch to indoor spaces. It is particularly known for removing pollutants like xylene and toluene
Recommended by NASA, Bamboo palm serves as natural air purifier. It effectively eliminates benzene, formaldehyde, trichloroethylene, making it well-suited for spacious indoor areas
Featuring broad, glossy leaves, the Rubber plant is a striking addition to any room. It is highly efficient in removing formaldehyde, ensuring fresher and cleaner indoor air
Dumb Cane enhances interior aesthetics while purifying the air. It is particularly effective in removing xylene and toluene, thriving in indoor environments
Commonly referred to as Money Plant, Pothos is low-maintenance, fast-growing vine that excels in air purification. It helps eliminate formaldehyde, benzene, and xylene
