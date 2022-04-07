World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer'

We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, Senior Dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who advised us of some immunity-boosting foods that will help keep you healthy all summer long



Summertime often brings with it an influx of sickness as people travel and come into contact with new germs. The sun and warmer weather can take a toll on our immune system, so it’s important to fuel up with nutrient-rich foods that will help to keep us healthy. Here are some immunity-boosting foods that will help keep you healthy all summer long:



Ginger: Ginger is another great spice to add to your food for boosting your immunity. It helps stimulate the immune system and has anti-inflammatory properties.

Citrus Fruits: Vitamin C is essential for boosting your immune system, and citrus fruits are packed with it. Enjoy an orange, grapefruit, Mango, amla , guava or lemon, and other healthy summer foods.

Garlic: Garlic is a well-known antiviral and antibacterial agent that can help keep your immune system functioning properly. Garlic is high in allicin, a compound that has been shown to boost the immune system. Add it to your dishes whenever possible.

Probiotic Foods: Yogurt, curd, Buttermilk and other fermented foods are great for your gut health, which is essential for boosting your immune system.

Protein: Protein is important for keeping your body strong, especially during times of sickness. Make sure to include lean protein sources like chicken, fish in your diet and also plant based protiens like sprouts, legumes and nuts in your diet

Green Tea: Green tea is a great way to get a dose of antioxidants, which can help strengthen your immune system.

Mushrooms: Shiitake and other mushrooms are high in Vitamin D , B and antioxidants, which are essential for boosting your immune system.

Herbal teas: Herbal teas have a range of benefits for your immune system. Some herbs, such as ginger or echinacea, boost the immune system, while others, such as chamomile or lavender, can help relax the mind and body.

Brightly colored fruits and vegetables: These foods are packed with antioxidants, which help to fight off free radicals that can damage cells and contribute to illness. Whole fruits and vegetables are best, since they contain fiber which also helps keep your gut healthy.