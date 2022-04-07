Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Health Day 2022: 10 immune-boosting foods to eat this 'Summer'

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 12:47 PM IST

    We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, Senior Dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who advised us of some immunity-boosting foods that will help keep you healthy all summer long
     

    Summertime often brings with it an influx of sickness as people travel and come into contact with new germs. The sun and warmer weather can take a toll on our immune system, so it’s important to fuel up with nutrient-rich foods that will help to keep us healthy. Here are some immunity-boosting foods that will help keep you healthy all summer long:
     

    Ginger: Ginger is another great spice to add to your food for boosting your immunity. It helps stimulate the immune system and has anti-inflammatory properties.

    Citrus Fruits: Vitamin C is essential for boosting your immune system, and citrus fruits are packed with it. Enjoy an orange, grapefruit, Mango, amla , guava  or lemon, and other healthy summer foods.

    Garlic: Garlic is a well-known antiviral and antibacterial agent that can help keep your immune system functioning properly. Garlic is high in allicin, a compound that has been shown to boost the immune system. Add it to your dishes whenever possible.

    Probiotic Foods: Yogurt, curd, Buttermilk and other fermented foods are great for your gut health, which is essential for boosting your immune system.

    Protein: Protein is important for keeping your body strong, especially during times of sickness. Make sure to include lean protein sources like chicken, fish in  your diet and also plant based protiens like sprouts, legumes and nuts in your diet

    Green Tea: Green tea is a great way to get a dose of antioxidants, which can help strengthen your immune system.

    Mushrooms: Shiitake and other mushrooms are high in Vitamin D , B  and antioxidants,  which are essential for boosting your immune system.

    Herbal teas: Herbal teas have a range of benefits for your immune system. Some herbs, such as ginger or echinacea, boost the immune system, while others, such as chamomile or lavender, can help relax the mind and body. Also Read: Not able to lose weight? Here are 5 reasons you need to know

    Brightly colored fruits and vegetables: These foods are packed with antioxidants, which help to fight off free radicals that can damage cells and contribute to illness. Whole fruits and vegetables are best, since they contain fiber which also helps keep your gut healthy. Also Read: Having Kidney issues? Here are some early signs and symptoms to control kidney problems

    Cruciferous Vegetables: Broccoli, cauliflower, and other cruciferous vegetables are high in vitamins C and E, both of which are essential for boosting your immune system. Add these veggies to your diet to keep yourself healthy. Also Read: World Health Day 2022 wishes, messages, quotes: Send these messages to friends and family

