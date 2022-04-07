Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Health Day 2022 wishes, messages, quotes: Send these messages to friends and family on the occasion

    First Published Apr 7, 2022, 7:30 AM IST

    World Health Day: World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. Here are a few messages, quotes and wishes that you can send your loved ones while praying for their good health.

    World Health Day 2022: World Health Day is celebrated every year on April 7. The main purpose of celebrating this day is to make people aware of all the issues related to health and ways to lead a healthy life. Thus, here are some of the messages that you can share with your beloved ones and encourage them to walk on the path where their health becomes their priority while keeping diseases and illness at bay!

    1. Without good health, all the pleasures of the world are in vain. May you continue to keep healthy!

    2. Today, on this day, make a resolution for yourself of staying healthy and happy throughout your life. Happy World Health Day!

    3. Let us all come together and join hands in creating health awareness among people and making this world a healthier place to live in. Happy World Health Day!

    4. Life is very precious and health has the biggest role to play in it. May you continue to lead a happy and healthy life.

    5. Those who take care of their health, are the ones leading a happier life. Therefore, I hope your life continues to bring you good health and happiness.

    6. If one has decided to have a healthy body, it is a positive step towards a better life. May your life be filled with good health on this World Health Day and many more to come.

    7. Make health your priority while other things can wait. Wish you a very happy World Health Day.

    8. Adopt yoga and exercise, and make yourself a happier and healthier person. Sending you greetings on the occasion of World Health Day.

