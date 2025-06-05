World Environment Day 2025: Top 10 greenest countries in the world
On World Environment Day, discover the 10 greenest countries. Learn which country leads the way and their contributions to environmental conservation
| Published : Jun 05 2025, 03:16 PM
2 Min read
Image Credit : pexels
World Environment Day 2025
June 5th is a special day for greenery. It's World Environment Day, a time to pledge to keep our world green.
Image Credit : pexels
World's 10 Greenest Countries
Pollution is a major problem, and global change is a huge concern. Breathing freely is difficult in many countries. Yet, 10 countries remain lush and green.
Image Credit : pexels
1. Estonia
Estonia, often called a green country, embraces eco-conscious policies. It's becoming a leader in greentech and cleantech, known for clean air and vast forests. It topped the list in 2024 with a score of 75.7.
Image Credit : pexels
2. Denmark
Denmark, considered by some as the greenest, leads in wind energy. Its goal is a 70% emission reduction by 2030.
Image Credit : pexels
3. Luxembourg
Luxembourg, known for its strong environmental policies, is a leader in green initiatives.
Image Credit : pexels
4. Germany
Germany aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55% by 2030 and promote high sustainability.
Image Credit : pexels
5. Finland
Finland focuses on protecting forests and water bodies, banning coal in electricity production, and improving air quality.
Image Credit : pexels
6. Sweden
Sweden is known for renewable energy innovation and aims for fossil-fuel-free energy by 2045.
Image Credit : pexels
7. Switzerland
Switzerland has strong environmental governance and is considered a green nation.
Image Credit : pexels
8. Norway
Norway gets 98% of its electricity from hydropower and is advancing in carbon technologies.
Image Credit : pexels
9. Iceland
Iceland uses geothermal and hydro energy extensively, promotes eco-friendly living, and aims for carbon neutrality by 2040.
Image Credit : pexels
10. New Zealand
New Zealand is committed to net-zero by 2050 with sustainable farming and public transport innovations.
