World Environment Day 2025: 6 evergreen indoor plants for environment day home decor
Decorate your home with 6 evergreen indoor plants this Environment Day and purify the air. These plants will not only enhance the beauty but also bring positive energy
World Environment Day is celebrated every year on June 5th, and it's not just a reminder to plant trees, but also a chance to decorate your home with greenery and freshen up the atmosphere. This Environment Day, give your home a fresh, green touch with 6 Evergreen Indoor Plants. These plants will not only enhance your home's beauty but also purify the air and fill your home with positive energy. Make a pledge this Environment Day 2025 to protect the environment not just for one day, but all year round – and it can start with your home. By planting these 6 Evergreen Indoor Plants in your home, you can not only make your home beautiful but also create a healthy and positive environment.
Snake Plant
Benefits:
- Grows even in low light.
- Air-purifying plant (included in NASA's list).
- Releases oxygen at night – perfect for the bedroom.
- Care Tip: Water once a week, avoid overwatering.
Money Plant
Benefits:
- Brings positive vibes and prosperity to the home.
- Can be planted on a table, in a hanging basket, or a bottle.
- Removes pollution and is low maintenance.
- Care Tip: Water occasionally and protect from direct sunlight.
Areca Palm
Benefits:
- Gives a royal touch to the drawing-room.
- Acts as a natural humidifier.
- Makes the air fresh and full of moisture.
- Care Tip: Needs a little sunlight and regular watering.
ZZ Plant
Benefits:
- Looks stylish in the office or home.
- Very hardy plant – will survive even if you forget to water it.
- Thrives well in low light.
- Care Tip: Watering twice a month is sufficient.
Philodendron
Benefits:
- Beautiful heart-shaped leaves.
- Very popular in modern home decor.
- Can be planted on a table, shelf, or hanging planter.
- Care Tip: Needs light sunlight and slightly moist soil.
Peace Lily
Benefits:
- Beautiful white flowers, creates a peaceful atmosphere.
- Removes toxic gases from the air.
- Ideal for office desks or bedrooms.
- Care Tip: Grows best in medium light and moist soil.