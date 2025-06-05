World Environment Day 2025: Explore Denmark, the world's greenest country
World Environment Day 2025: From wind power to cycling culture, Denmark embraces sustainable living. Discover its role in tackling climate change and its innovative green initiatives
1-Leading in Renewable Energy
On World Environment let's explore the greenest country in the world and learn something new their popular sustainable practices.
Denmark is a global leader in wind energy, with wind turbines playing a key role in its electricity production. More than half of Denmark's electricity comes from renewable sources (mainly wind and solar).
2-Ambitious Climate Goals
Denmark aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 70% from 1990 levels by 2030, achieve climate neutrality by 2045, and become a net-negative emissions country by 2050.
3-Innovative Green Projects
Denmark is building the world's first energy island, expanding its offshore wind energy capacity, and aiming to supply green electricity to millions of homes.
4-Strong Policy and Social Support
Denmark has decades of stability, cross-party political support, public-private partnerships, and high social trust, enabling long-term environmental policies.
5-Denmark Aids Climate Change Efforts
Denmark helps other countries fight climate change by providing aid and was the first to pledge funds for climate loss in developing nations.
6-Holistic Sustainability Approach
Denmark's efforts include energy-efficient buildings, green shipping initiatives, water management, and waste recycling.
7-Cycling is Common
Many people in Denmark, a developed country, cycle for daily commutes to protect the environment and reduce carbon emissions.
8-More Bikes Than Cars
Denmark has more than twice as many bicycles (4.2 million) as cars (1.8 million). Copenhageners cycle over 1.13 million km daily.
9-Happy and Honest People
Denmark is considered one of the happiest and least corrupt countries in the world.
10-Denmark's Long Coastline
Denmark has an 11,771km coastline, longer than the Great Wall. Almost everyone can swim; it's compulsory in public schools.