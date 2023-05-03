Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Asthma Day 2023: 4 yoga exercises that patients can do easily

    First Published May 3, 2023, 7:30 AM IST

    On World Asthma Day, let us get an in-depth glance at the four effective asanas that asthma patients can perform daily before sleeping or after waking up in the morning.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    Asthma is a breathing disorder that causes inflammation of the lungs and does not allow people to breathe with ease. People suffering from asthma witness symptoms. 

    These symptoms can range from coughing, tightness in the chest, wheezing, and bronchospasm with difficulty in breathing. Due to COVID-19, the situation for asthma patients has become worse. Here are the four yoga exercises done daily and easily by asthma patients.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    1. Sukasana:

    Sukasana is a simple pose performed by anyone. The relaxing pose is known to provide relief to asthmatic patients by focusing on breathing and lung function. It also helps in reducing stress. Sit on a yoga mat with cross legs. Then, you take a meditation position and bring both hands in front of, your knees. Now, close your eyes and take a deep breath. Now, release the breath. Now, repeat deep breathing for at least five minutes.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    2. Ardha Bhujangasana:

    This pose is effective for enhancing breathing and improving spine flexibility. You have to first lie straight on your stomach. Bring your hands in front. Place your palm on the floor and make an L with your elbows. Do light push-ups by keeping your legs intact and just lifting your upper body with the support of your hands.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    3. Badha Konasana:

    Start by sitting with your legs straight. Now, fold your legs and bring both feet together in a Namaste position. Now, press the feet together with your palms and move your legs like a butterfly fly. Badhakonasana, also known as the butterfly pose, stimulates blood circulation and helps relieve fatigue by bringing down asthma symptoms.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    4. Shavasana:

    Also known as corpse pose, this asana helps to relieve tension, stress and stimulates breathing. It is a form of meditation performed by simply lying on the floor as if you are sleeping. The trick is not falling asleep and performing breathing activities by lying straight.

