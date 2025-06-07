Image Credit : Freepik

While both are reproductive health disorders, they are quite distinct:

PCOS: A hormonal disorder presenting with symptoms of excess androgen, infrequent cycles, and cysts in the ovaries.

Endometriosis: A disease in which cells that look like uterine lining proliferate outside the uterus, causing pain and inflammation. While they can present with the same symptoms—infrequent cycles, infertility, and pelvic pain—often leading to misdiagnosis.