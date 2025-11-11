OnePlus 15 Price in India Leaked: Free Nord Earbuds Offer Revealed; Read Details
The OnePlus 15's basic edition with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is expected to cost ₹72,999, according to a post on social platform X. The higher-end variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage might cost ₹76,999.
14
Image Credit : Gemini
OnePlus 15 price leaked before official launch
OnePlus is set to launch its flagship OnePlus 15 in India on Nov 13. Ahead of the launch, its price and key specs have leaked, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
What do the leaked price details say?
A leak on 'X' suggests the OnePlus 15 price: ₹72,999 for 12GB/256GB and ₹76,999 for 16GB/512GB. Buyers might also get free OnePlus Nord Earbuds worth about ₹2,699.
34
Image Credit : X/OnePlusClub
Key features and expert predictions
Experts predict the OnePlus 15 will cost under ₹75,000. Leaked specs include the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and a huge 7300mAh battery with 120W wired charging.
44
Image Credit : X/OnePlusClub
OnePlus 15 launch date and sale
The OnePlus 15 officially launches in India on Nov 13 at 7 PM. It will be sold on Amazon, the OnePlus store, and retail outlets, with pre-orders starting an hour after launch.
Latest Videos