Cold Weather Ruining Your Idli Batter? Try This One Fermentation Trick
Struggling with idli batter fermentation in winter? Discover expert-approved tips and a simple ingredient that helps idli batter ferment faster even in cold weather, ensuring soft, fluffy idlis every morning.
Warm water
You can use warm water. Using slightly warm water while soaking or grinding helps the fermentation process. Don't add salt immediately. Let the batter ferment for a while after grinding, then add salt. Adding salt too early slows down fermentation.
Flattened rice or cooked rice
You can also add some flattened rice (poha) or cooked rice. Adding 2-3 spoons of thick poha or a little cooked rice while grinding helps fermentation. Keep the batter slightly thick, not too runny. Thin batter doesn't ferment quickly.
If you have old sour batter
If you have some old sour batter, you can use that too. Mix 1-2 spoons of old sour idli batter with the new batter. But don't open the lid to check every time. In winter, it can take 12-18 hours for the batter to rise. So, don't be hasty.
Add 1 spoon of sugar
If it still hasn't fermented, add 1 spoon of sugar. Keep it in a warm place for 2-3 hours or add 1-2 spoons of old fermented batter. Doing this will help the idli batter ferment quickly. The idlis will also be soft.
Keep in a warm place
After making the idli batter, place it near the stove, on top of the fridge, or in any warm spot in the kitchen. If you have an oven, turn on the light and place it inside. But don't heat the oven.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.