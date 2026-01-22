Why Tiny Black Spots on Your Nose Aren’t Really Blackheads
Tiny black dots on the nose are often sebaceous filaments, not blackheads. They’re natural oil channels that darken when oil oxidises. Squeezing irritates skin; experts advise gentle exfoliation, regular cleansing and non-comedogenic moisturisers.
Not blackheads after all
Those tiny black dots on your nose are usually sebaceous filaments, not blackheads. They are a natural part of your skin’s oil system and appear darker when exposed to air.
Why they look black
Sebaceous filaments contain sebum that oxidises when it reaches the skin’s surface. This oxidation gives them a grey or black appearance, making them easy to confuse with acne.
Why squeezing makes it worse
Popping or aggressively scrubbing these spots can irritate the skin and enlarge pores over time. Dermatologists warn that harsh extraction can lead to redness, damage, and breakouts.
The right way to manage them
Gentle exfoliation with ingredients like salicylic acid can help reduce their visibility. Consistent cleansing and lightweight, non-comedogenic moisturisers keep pores balanced and healthy.
