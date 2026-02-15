Mahashivratri 2026: Do You Know the Significance of Funeral Pyre Ashes on Lord Shiva?
Lord Shiva: On Mahashivaratri, devotees worship Shiva for special blessings, offering his favourite things. But have you ever wondered why Shiva applies cremation ground ashes to his body?
Shiva who applies ashes
Mahashivaratri is here. Unlike other gods in fine clothes and jewels, Lord Shiva appears covered in ashes. Ever wondered why he applies ashes from cremation grounds to his body?
This is what the ash says
Religious texts say ash symbolizes sacrifice. The ash on Shiva's body signifies that everything eventually turns to dust, reminding us that worldly pleasures are temporary.
His own wife's ashes
A myth says Shiva's wife Sati self-immolated. Heartbroken, he carried her body until only ashes remained, which he applied to himself in her memory. Ash also protects from heat/cold.
To reduce the effect of poison
To save the world, Shiva drank poison during the Samudra Manthan. To cool the intense heat, gods offered him water, cannabis, and bilva leaves, which became his favorites.
