Hanging Home Decor: Want a luxury villa look for your home? Transform your space without a big budget using hanging plants, glass lights, decorative mirrors, wall bells, and candle holders for a royal and premium interior feel.
Modern Homes
In modern homes, it's not just furniture but smart, stylish decor that gives a true luxury look. Hanging decor, in particular, gives a royal, villa-style feel even in small spaces. If you want to change your home's look without a major overhaul, try these 5 fancy hanging decor ideas.
Hanging Indoor Plants
Hanging plants in macrame or metal pots give a natural and luxurious touch. They bring a villa-like feel to the living room, balcony, and bedroom.
Crystal or Glass Hanging Lights
Glass or crystal pendant lights hanging from the ceiling give an elegant, hotel-suite look. They look even richer with warm light.
Hanging Wall Bells and Art Pieces
Hanging wall bells and art pieces made of metal or brass add an ethnic yet luxurious touch. They are best for the entrance or dining area.
Decorative Hanging Mirrors
Hanging mirrors in round or sunburst designs make a space look bigger and brighter. It's considered a signature element of villa-style interiors.
Hanging Candle Holders and Lanterns
Metal or latticed hanging lanterns give a royal and cozy look in the evening. Perfect for balconies and corner spaces.
