Why Goa’s Rare Summer Drink Urrak Appears for Only 8 Weeks Every Year
Goa’s traditional drink Urrak appears briefly each summer because it is made from fresh cashew apple juice, lightly distilled and highly perishable, making it one of the region’s rarest seasonal beverages.
A Drink of the Season
Urrak is made from fermented cashew apple juice harvested during Goa’s short summer season. Its fresh, fruity taste makes it very different from the stronger and more familiar feni.
Available for Just Weeks
The drink is available for only six to eight weeks every year in Goa. Its limited season has turned Urrak into a prized local tradition among residents and visitors.
Best Served Fresh
Unlike commercially bottled spirits, Urrak is best consumed soon after distillation. Its delicate flavour fades quickly, which is why it rarely travels beyond Goa.
A Refreshing Local Favourite
Many locals serve Urrak chilled with soda, lime and green chilli for extra flavour. The combination creates a refreshing drink suited to Goa’s humid summer afternoons.
A Taste of Goan Heritage
Urrak reflects Goa’s agricultural rhythm as much as its food culture. Every glass captures a tradition that returns only once each summer.
Explore the latest Lifestyle News covering fashion, wellness, travel, Food and Recipes, and more. Stay updated with trending Health News, fitness tips, and expert insights to inspire your daily living. Discover personalized lifestyle trends that keep you stylish and informed. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything that adds value to your everyday life.