Mahalaya 2026 falls on October 10. Know the Amavasya tithi, Tarpan and Shraddha muhurat, pooja vidhi, rituals, significance and how Mahalaya marks the beginning of Devi Paksha.

Mahalaya is one of the most important transitions in the Hindu calendar as it brings the period of Pitru Paksha to an end and signals the beginning of Devi Paksha. In Bengal and other parts of east India, the day is associated with offering prayers for one’s ancestors, arrival of the goddess Durga, and the recitation of Mahishasura Mardini in the early morning hours. The date of Mahalaya in 2026 will be Saturday, October 10.

Mahalaya 2026 Date And Amavasya Tithi

Mahalaya is celebrated on the Amavasya in the month of Ashwin, which marks the end of Pitru Paksha. As per the calculation by Panchang, the tithi of Ashwin Amavasya begins on October 9, 9:35 PM and ends on October 10, 9:19 PM.

This particular day also marks Sarva Pitru Amavasya, a day dedicated to remembering one’s ancestors when there is no known death anniversary or if a Shraddha was not conducted on the particular tithi.

Shraddha And Tarpan Timing For Mahalaya 2026 Muhurat

For the city of Allahabad/Prayagraj, the Panchang for 2026 specifies the Kutup Muhurat from 11:26 AM to 12:13 PM followed by the Rohina Muhurat from 12:13 PM to 1:00 PM. The Aparahna Muhurat will occur between 1:00 PM and 3:20 PM. Timings might vary based on location, thus devotees should refer to the local Panchang to perform Shraddha and Tarpan.

Tarpan And Shraddha Mahaalaya Pooja Vidhi

The devotees usually start the day with a bath and wear clean clothes before praying for their ancestors. Tarpan is normally done with water, black sesame seeds, and kusha leaves, and devotees pray with devotion. In some parts of eastern India, devotees also go to river ghats for Tarpan.

Food preparation by the devotees in remembrance of their ancestors and offering food as per their traditions is also practiced.

What makes Mahalaya special?

There are two aspects to Mahalaya's importance. Firstly, it brings an end to Pitru Paksha and is the start of Devi Paksha. Secondly, in the Bengali calendar, it heralds the start of the Durga Puja celebration season. The popular 'Mahishasura Mardini' broadcast is an inseparable part of the Mahalaya morning celebrations.

In other words, Mahalaya is not only about remembering one's ancestors but is also about the emotional feeling that Durga Puja is around the corner. Bengali artisans also conduct Chokkhu Daan – the ritual of painting eyes on the Durga idols during this time.

How Soon Will Durga Puja Start after Mahalaya?

In 2026, the Durga Puja celebration rituals will take place starting from Maha Shashthi, which falls on October 16th, followed by Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Vijaya Dashami.

Note: The auspicious timings of the ritual may vary depending on the plac and Panchang.