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Don't Discard Your Old Sarees! 7 Creative DIY Ideas To Give Your Home A Stunning Makeover
Give old sarees a second life with seven easy DIY home decor ideas, from cushion covers and wall hangings to lampshades, curtains, storage baskets, table runners and festive entrance torans.
Turn old sarees into elegant cushion covers
Give your living room a colourful makeover by transforming old silk, Banarasi or cotton sarees into cushion covers. Use the pallu or decorative zari border as the front panel and pair it with plain fabric at the back. Mix floral, paisley and traditional prints with neutral cushions to create a beautiful, personalised sofa arrangement.
Transform sarees into decorative curtains
Lightweight cotton and synthetic sarees can be repurposed into attractive curtains for small windows, kitchen spaces and balcony doors. Their colours and patterns can brighten a room without making it look overcrowded. Retain the original saree border along the bottom to give the curtains a distinctive traditional finish.
Make a beautiful table runner
An old saree with a rich border or beautifully patterned pallu can become an elegant table runner. Choose a long section of fabric and finish the edges neatly for a polished appearance. Use silk for festive dinners and special occasions, or printed cotton for everyday dining, with leftover fabric turned into matching coasters.
Create a statement wall hanging
Don't let a beautiful heirloom saree remain hidden inside a cupboard when it can become a striking piece of wall art. Select an attractive section, neatly stitch the edges and attach it to a wooden dowel or frame. Display it above your sofa, beside a bookshelf or in an empty corner to add colour and a touch of nostalgia.
Give plain lampshades a colourful makeover
Give an ordinary lampshade a fresh look by covering it with leftover saree fabric. Lightweight cotton and thin silk materials with floral prints or traditional patterns work particularly well. Measure the shade carefully, use an adhesive suitable for its material and keep the fabric away from the bulb and heat-producing components.
Decorate your entrance with a festive saree toran
Give your entrance a traditional makeover by turning an old silk or brocade saree into a colourful toran. Use its decorative border or pallu to create fabric motifs, tassels and hanging embellishments. Add beads or small bells for extra charm and reuse the handmade decoration during Diwali, weddings and other family celebrations.
Create fabric-covered storage baskets
Turn an ordinary storage basket or sturdy cardboard box into a decorative organiser using colourful saree fabric. Cover the outside neatly with fabric glue or stitches and add a contrasting lining for an attractive finish. These customised baskets can hold books, magazines, toys, sewing supplies and other household essentials.
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