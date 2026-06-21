BSF personnel marked International Yoga Day with yoga sessions in Rajasthan's desert. Commandant Vipin Nayak emphasized yoga's benefits for soldiers' well-being. CM Bhajanlal Sharma also participated in yoga events in Jaipur.

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel stationed at border outposts along Rajasthan's international border took part in International Yoga Day celebrations on Sunday by conducting yoga sessions across the desert region.

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Yoga Essential for Soldiers' Well-being: BSF Commandant

BSF Commandant Vipin Nayak, who oversaw yoga activities on the sand dunes of Jaisalmer, said yoga has become an important part of daily life and plays a key role in maintaining the physical and mental well-being of soldiers deployed in challenging conditions. Speaking to ANI, Nayak highlighted this year's theme for International Yoga Day and stressed the importance of regular yoga practice. He said, "...the theme of this year's International Yoga Day is healthy ageing, that is, to promote and highlight yoga with advancing age. Yoga has become an important part of our lives for the last 10-12 years, and we are doing it daily as a part of our routine." Highlighting the physiological benefits for soldiers, Commandant Nayak stated, "For the border men, yoga is a very beneficial way for getting rid of stress...for a soldier, whether it is for his metabolism, blood pressure, psyche, for mental peace and for a stress-free life, we are using yoga in our daily lives..."

Rajasthan CM Leads Yoga Day Activities

On Saturday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma practised yoga with personnel from the women's police patrol unit at his official residence in Jaipur as part of activities being organised ahead of International Yoga Day. The yoga session was held at the Chief Minister's residence, where women police personnel and members of the patrol unit joined the Chief Minister in promoting the message of healthy living through regular yoga practice.

Addressing the participants, Sharma said yoga is not merely an exercise but the foundation of a healthy body, a calm mind and a balanced life. He said regular yoga practice helps make an individual physically strong, mentally positive and spiritually energetic.

The Chief Minister also appealed to people across the state to participate in the various programmes being organised on the occasion of International Yoga Day on June 21. According to Sharma, yoga events are being organised at district, block and Gram Panchayat levels across Rajasthan, besides educational institutions and Ayushman Arogya Mandirs.

International Yoga Day: Theme and Global Recognition

The event was part of a series of programmes being conducted for International Yoga Day, which is observed annually on June 21. Preparations for the International Day of Yoga 2026 gathered pace across the country, and several states organised countdown events and mass yoga sessions. This year marks the 12th International Day of Yoga. According to the United Nations, the theme for 2026 is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", highlighting the role of yoga in promoting active, healthy and independent living across age groups.

International Yoga Day was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 2014 following a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has since grown into a global movement. (ANI)