Anyone looking for a simple breakfast recipe can make chapati upma. Chop the leftover chapatis into small bits. Heat oil in a pan and temper mustard seeds, urad dal, onions, green chillies, and curry leaves. Add the chopped chapati pieces once the onions turn soft and mix well. Add salt to taste, heat for a few minutes, and your tasty chapati upma is ready!

Important note: You should not leave leftover chapatis at room temperature for too long. You must cool them quickly and store them in a closed container inside the fridge. You must heat them properly before eating. You should not use chapatis that have been left out for hours or show signs of spoiling.