The Sunday market in Bengaluru is heaven for cheap hunters with its wide range of retro items, antique products and used goods. Find out what to buy and where to get the best deals.

If you are looking to shop on a budget and see some unique vintage items in Bengaluru, this is the place to go! You can buy clothing for ₹150, ₹200 and ₹300. There are also unique vintage items such as cameras, cassette players, Walkmans, old coins and notes.

Clothing from just ₹150!

This market is super popular for its clothing! Shirts are around ₹200 and jackets range from ₹200-300. There is a variety of clothing to buy including jeans, bed sheets, trekking bags and vanity bags. You can find clothing for ₹150 in some areas too! This is super popular for people aiming to buy a lot of clothing on a budget.

Cameras from ₹300 and Walkmans from ₹500!

The highlight of this market is the vintage electronics. Cameras, tape recorders, DVD players and Walkmans are available. If you are someone who grew up in the 80s/90s, this will take you back.

Vintage Coins and Notes!

Not only is there vintage electronics there are also vintage coins and notes. You can find coins such as one rupee, 50 paise, 25 paise, 10 paise and 5 paise which were once circulated. They also have rare notes including the old one rupee note. These old notes are apparently available for just ₹20!

Laptops from ₹10k and Trolley bags from ₹950!

If you are looking for cheap electronics there are plenty of options. Laptops from brands such as Dell and HP can be found for between ₹10,000-12,000. Trolley bags are also available from around ₹950. They also sell mobiles, tablets, chargers, speakers, headphones and more!

Gas Stoves to Washing Machines!

Even household appliances can be bought in this market. Gas stoves, fridges, washing machines, speakers and kitchen items are sold here. The gas stoves begin from around ₹1,600.

Shoes, Watches and AirPods!

There is a wide range of products available including shoes, watches, mobile covers and AirPods. Some mobile covers can be found for just ₹100. Watches, earphones and accessories are also selling well. Even dumbbells can be found for gym lovers. A pair of 5kg dumbbells can be bought for ₹650.

Only Open on Sundays!

One unique thing about this market is that it is only open on Sundays. So you will have to go on a Sunday to do any shopping. However, you will need to take care when buying items. Before buying any vintage electronics make sure to try them so they are working properly. Some items may not have great warranty from the seller. If you have any issues with items you have bought, it may be fully your responsibility.