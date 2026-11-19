To make this hair mask, you need two tablespoons of fresh curd and one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds. First, soak the fenugreek seeds in water overnight. The next day, grind them into a smooth paste. Then take curd in a bowl, add the fenugreek paste, and mix well. If the mixture is too thick, you can add a little water. It is best to use this mixture immediately after preparing it.