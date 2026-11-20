Check out your daily horoscope on November 20, 2026, from Aries to Pisces. Learn about what the stars have in store for you today and what you can expect during the day.

Aries

You will have a regular day. However, make sure you do not waste time on small matters. You may make a large decision regarding your future which will be very successful for you today. However, people close to you may not support you, leaving you feeling week. Issues could arise within your family with certain people. Alter your attitude slightly to finish tasks.

Taurus

You may suffer health problems. You may be stressed over a particular issue. Avoid starting new ideas in business, or taking large risks. You may fall out with your partner. Sibling issues may occur, therefore stay calm.

Gemini

You and your partners may make large plans in a new project and these will be very successful. In work, you will gain expert advice improving your performance. On an emotional level, you will feel very happy. You may meet a person that makes you very happy.

Cancer

You may be planning an enjoyable activity with your family. Be careful with bosses, as they may take away a vital responsibility within work, and this will be upsetting for you. Avoid arguments with people. Be careful not to voice your true opinions within family matters, as this may cause more issues.

Leo

Avoid making sudden decisions in relation to your family and business as this may cause issues. If a large opportunity arises, take your time to consider it. Relationships with superiors may be difficult, however, be clever in order to improve yourself. Despite having disagreements with your partner, you will be able to maintain peace within your home.

Virgo

You will have a great day. The idea that you have been considering may finally go ahead with full support from colleagues. An issue that has been outstanding for a while may finally be solved, and relieve a large pressure. In business, large profits are very likely. Within your family, you may begin to have a conversation to solve previous issues.

Libra

You will have lots of energy meaning that your commitment and productivity within work will increase. Large changes may be made within work and will be very successful. Money that was previously lost may finally be recovered. Guests may come in and out of your home. Be careful with what you say to your partner to avoid causing issues.

Scorpio

Good news may come your way. You may go on an enjoyable trip with friends. You may arrange a key meeting for new business developments, meaning positive outcomes will follow shortly. If you owe money to people, you may have to pay them today which may cause some financial stress. You may worry about the health of your partner and children.

Sagittarius

It may be a challenging day for you. You may encounter health issues. There may be internal issues with your partner causing tension within your family. Avoid making large decisions in business today. Also avoid investing money carelessly as this may result in losses. Avoid personal situations with family members as this may cause you to be betrayed.

Capricorn

You will have a fantastic day. You may get money that has been blocked back. You may make a large deal in property in work, meaning it will be very beneficial in the future. Overall, financially you will be very lucky. However, there may be a lack of harmony within your family. Be careful to not make silly jokes with a person. Be friendly with your partner.

Aquarius

You may travel overseas to start a new project. Although there may be small issues during your travels, overall you should reach your aim. Try to resolve previous arguments to allow you to move forward. There may be pleasant events in your family. However, your wife and children may have to move house.

Pisces

This will be an important day. You will successfully resolve previous issues. You may make a large deposit in order to secure your future. Avoid giving out large loans to people in business. There may be a lack of harmony within your family meaning arguments may occur. Be very careful not to criticise your in-laws in front of your partner as this may be expensive for you.