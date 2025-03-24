Why Amla is a must-have superfood in your daily diet?

Read Full Gallery

Amla is a readily available fruit with immense benefits. Ayurveda considers amla a 'miracle medicine.' This fruit is full of many qualities. If you chew a raw amla every day, many diseases of the body will stay away. Learn about the nutritional benefits of amla.

Amla is full of various nutrients

Amla, though sour to taste, will make your eyes pop with its nutritional value. From gas problems to stopping hair fall, this fruit is very beneficial. So, without delay, know what special qualities are inside this fruit.

Amla is beneficial for increasing hair health

Have you been suffering from hair loss for a long time? Can't stop hair fall with anything! Then blindly trust amla. If amla oil or amla hair mask can be used, then all hair problems can be solved. Make a pack with equal amounts of reetha and amla. Applying it to the hair scalp will strengthen the hair roots. As a result, the problem of hair loss will stop.

Amla juice is the key to healthy skin

Who doesn't want healthy and glowing skin? But using external cosmetic products sometimes has the opposite effect. Instead, if you want to cleanse the skin from the inside, rely on amla. Because amla purifies the blood and nourishes the skin. It contains a lot of vitamin C, which is beneficial for the skin. Amla helps in collagen production which maintains the youthfulness of the skin. The antioxidants in amla are able to protect your skin from environmental pollution.

Amla is rich in Vitamin 'C'

Amla helps to detoxify the body. It is rich in vitamins and minerals, 100 grams of amla contains about 600-700 mg of vitamin 'C', which is much more than guava or avocado. Amla is a storehouse of Vitamin C, calcium, antioxidants, iron, and potassium. Amla is a cheap and nutritious fruit for those who are deficient in Vitamin C.

Amla helps in weight loss

Can't lose extra weight even after physical exercise and going to the gym? Then amla will help you lose weight. Amla contains high fiber content, which helps to reduce hunger and keeps weight under control. Fiber keeps you away from digestive problems. If the digestion process is correct, then losing weight is not a difficult matter.

Amla is helpful in improving eyesight

Amla contains carotene, which helps in improving eyesight. Having amla in your daily diet can help improve the overall health of the eyes. Besides, amla is especially beneficial in preventing cataracts, red eyes, itching, and watery eyes. So why delay? Start eating an amla every day from today to keep your eyes healthy.

Amla controls blood sugar levels

Amla helps in controlling diabetes. It is rich in chromium, which maintains the level of insulin in our body. The polyphenols in amla help to improve insulin sensitivity and control glucose metabolism. As a result, the level of sugar in our blood remains under control by eating amla. Also Read | Weight Loss: Can dates replace sugar in your desserts? Truth revealed

Amla to increase digestion power

Helps to increase digestion and prevent constipation. The fiber in it relieves diseases like gastric or indigestion. The alkaline nature of amla cleanses and strengthens the digestive system. It cures constipation. As a result, amla contributes a lot to keeping the stomach healthy.

Amla increases the body's immunity

Amla contains a lot of Vitamin C and Vitamin A. So, eating amla regularly increases the body's immunity. Not only that, the antioxidant in it protects you from any disease. Also Read | From Ayurveda to Lifestyle: Kerala's herbal remedies you need to know

Amla reduces the risk of heart disease

Eating amla will reduce the risk of heart disease. Because the antioxidants in amla help reduce the risk of heart disease. However, eating amla is not good for everyone's health at all. Those who are suffering from any kind of sugar, liver, and kidney-related problems should also avoid amla.

