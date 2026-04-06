Paneer Side Effects: Who Should Avoid This Favourite Dairy Food?
Almost everyone loves paneer, right? It's a must-have at any wedding or party. But did you know that this milk-based favourite isn't for everyone?
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Paneer
Paneer is not just tasty; it's packed with nutrients. It has protein and calcium that strengthen your body, bones, and muscles. That's why many consider it a superfood for vegetarians. It's great for kids' growth and even helps those trying to lose weight. Fresh paneer is also beneficial for pregnant women. But hold on, despite all these benefits, some people should stay away from it.
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Who should not eat paneer?
While paneer is healthy, it's not safe for all. It's high in fat, so eating too much can risk heart problems and high cholesterol. If you have a milk or dairy allergy, you must avoid it. People with high cholesterol, gas, or acidity find paneer heavy and hard to digest. This can cause stomach discomfort. If you feel unwell after eating paneer, it's best to see a doctor right away.
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When and how much paneer to eat?
Always eat paneer in moderation. A daily portion of 50 to 100 grams is more than enough. Make sure you're eating only fresh, good-quality paneer. It's also a good idea to avoid eating it late at night. It can mess with your digestion and cause acidity while you sleep.
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