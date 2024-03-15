WHO issues warning as obesity rates surge in India

The WHO has issued a warning about the escalating rates of obesity and weight-related issues in India, citing sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits as key contributors. Recent data reveals a significant increase in obesity cases, particularly among women and men aged 15-49.

In a recent alert, the World Health Organization (WHO) has highlighted the alarming rise in obesity and weight-related issues in India, attributing it to sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits. According to WHO data, obesity and overweight cases have tripled globally since 1975, with projections indicating a significant increase in India's population by 2040. The WHO's analysis, focusing on women aged 15-49 years and men aged 15-49 over the past 15 years, reveals a concerning trend. Obesity rates have surged by 12.6-24 per cent in women and 9.3-22.9 percent in men. India ranks 182nd out of 197 countries for obesity among women and 180th among men, based on data from 2022.

Regional Disparities Highlighted Recent health indices from NITI Aayog underscore the contrasting health profiles across Indian states. While Kerala ranks as the healthiest state, Punjab emerges with the highest prevalence of obesity. Approximately 14.2 per cent of women and 8.3 percent of men in Punjab are affected by obesity and overweight conditions.

Health Risks Associated with Obesity The surge in obesity poses significant health risks, increasing the likelihood of non-communicable diseases. Heart disease, stroke, and diabetes are among the top concerns associated with obesity, contributing to a higher incidence of these ailments, particularly type 2 diabetes, at younger ages.

Causes of Rising Obesity Health experts attribute the rise in obesity to reduced physical activity and unhealthy dietary patterns. The shift towards processed and refined carbohydrates, coupled with a decline in the consumption of pulses, whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, is a major contributing factor. These dietary habits, often rich in animal products, salt, refined oil, and added sugars, lead to rapid weight gain and accumulation of fats in the body. Furthermore, women, in particular, tend to engage in fewer physical activities and exhibit greater carelessness towards their dietary choices, exacerbating the obesity epidemic. Disclaimer: The information presented in this report is based on media reports and should be verified with relevant experts before implementation.