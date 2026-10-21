Factories make maida from the same wheat we eat daily. The processing method changes everything. Workers first wash the wheat thoroughly to remove soil and dust. Roller mills then grind these grains to separate the bran, germ, and endosperm. Machines sift the white endosperm multiple times to create ultra-fine maida.

This raw flour looks slightly yellow. Factories bleach it with chemicals like benzoyl peroxide or chlorine dioxide to make it look bright white and attractive.