You usually spot white planes flying in the sky. You see them parked at airports with different airline logos and designs. But why do airlines prefer white over red, blue, or green? Let us look at the interesting reasons behind this colour choice.

Sunlight plays the biggest role here. Flights spend a lot of time high up in the sky. Sunlight hits the aircraft directly at that altitude. White paint reflects sunlight much better than dark colours. This reflection stops the plane from heating up too much.

A hot plane puts extra pressure on the cabin cooling system. White paint easily cuts down this heat. Of course, weather conditions, aircraft structure, and materials also affect the overall temperature.