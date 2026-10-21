Deepika Padukone has famously radiant skin. The Bollywood actress achieves it with a simple, consistent 3-step routine. She champions this accessible, effective approach.

“Less is more,” Padukone often says about beauty. She believes in routines easy to follow, delivering real results. This consistency and minimalist approach forms the core of her skincare. Daily commitment to basic steps, not many products, makes the true difference, she insists. This belief goes beyond creams. It includes eating right, sleeping well, drinking water, and moving regularly. These elements combine for her holistic view of beauty and skin health.