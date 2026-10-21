One Indian city holds a very special identity as the seafood capital. The world knows its rich history. Tourists never leave this city without eating seafood. You get many varieties here. Hundreds of years of fishing traditions, busy fish markets, tasty fish, and unique cooking styles give Kochi this special tag.

Deep connection with the sea

Kochi sits on the Arabian Sea coast as a major port city in Kerala. Centuries of sea trade, fishing, seafood markets, and foreign connections give this city a unique identity.

Fishermen go into the sea early morning to catch fish. Buyers then start purchasing at the fishing harbours and markets. Locals, hotel owners, and restaurant managers visit these markets for fresh catch. You can make delicious food with these fresh fish.