Searching for free movies can lead to jail time! Learn what other Google searches can land you in trouble.

Google is strict about certain searches and does not permit them. Searching for these things can lead to imprisonment. Let's find out what not to search on Google.

Searching for bomb-making instructions is a crime. You will be jailed if caught by security agencies.

Searching for any child pornography will lead to arrest. Such searches should never be conducted. Do not search for hacking tutorials or software on Google.

Searching for free movies can lead to jail time, a fine of 1 million rupees, and three years in prison. Additionally, do not search for anything related to abortion or child abuse on Google.

