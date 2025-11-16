Jalebi in English? 9 Out of 10 People Get It Wrong!
Jalebi in English: Jalebi is one of India's most special sweets. When it's fried in ghee and ready, its taste feels heavenly. But do you know the English name for this famous sweet?
English Name of Jalebi Goes Viral—Can You Guess It?
History of Jalebi: Whether for a celebration or just a sweet treat, jalebi makes every moment special. It's one of India's most famous and beloved sweets.
So, what's this famous sweet called in English? Everyone knows the name jalebi, but do you know its English equivalent? Let's find out what it's called and how it's made.
How Jalebi is Made: A fermented flour batter is piped into hot oil in spiral shapes. Once crispy, they are soaked in a warm sugar syrup, giving them their sweet, glossy finish.
The Taste of Jalebi: Crispy outside, juicy inside. The sugar syrup bursts in your mouth. Best enjoyed hot, often with rabri, ice cream, or yogurt. A favorite for all ages.
Where did jalebi originate? Jalebi's original name was 'Zulabiya' or 'Zalabiya', which was made in the Middle East. Later, this sweet came to India and became part of its identity.
Where is jalebi famous? Jalebi is not just popular in India, but also in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and various African countries. Its unique taste has made it a global dessert.
Is there a World Jalebi Day? Every year on July 30th, World Jalebi Day is celebrated, where people express their love for this favorite sweet on social media and in shops.
Which city is famous for jalebi? While made across North India, Jabalpur's Khoya Jalebi and Mathura's Aloo Jalebi are famous. Jalebi from Bharatpur, Rajasthan is also delicious.
In English, jalebi is called 'Sweet Pretzel' or 'Coiled Funnel Cake.' Some also call it 'Indian Syrup-Coated Dessert.' Its crispy outside and juicy inside make it unique.