Nagpur: The Union Health Ministry has directed all central institutions to put up boards that warns consumers regarding the danger of jalebis and samosas, similar to those on tobacco products. The “oil and sugar” boards have to carry the amount of fat and sugar contained in the food items. Laddu, Vada Pav, Pakora will also be reportedly subjected to this scrutiny.

The boards aim to create awareness among people about the dangerous amounts of sugar and oil contained in popular snacks. AIIMS Nagpur authorities have reportedly confirmed this directive from the ministry. These warnings will soon be displayed in canteens and public places. Dr. Amar Amale, President of the Nagpur Chapter of the Cardiological Society of India, said that this is the beginning of making food labeling as serious as cigarette warnings. Sugar and trans fat are the new tobacco. People have a right to know what they are eating, he added.

The government is drawing attention to the growing health problems caused by obesity in the country. Experts predict that by 2050, more than 449 million Indians will be overweight or obese. If so, it will put India second only to the US in this regard. Currently, one in five adults in cities is overweight. The increasing obesity among children due to poor diet and low physical activity is also a cause for concern.

Senior diabetologist Sunil Gupta responded that this is not a food ban, but the creation of awareness aimed at health protection. “When people realize that a gulab jamun contains five teaspoons of sugar, they will probably think twice before eating it again. Doctors and health workers see this as part of a broader fight against non-communicable diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and hypertension,” he stated, adding that the boards reminding people to 'Eat wisely, your future self will thank you' will encourage people to change their thinking.